For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
