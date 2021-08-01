For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
