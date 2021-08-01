Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.