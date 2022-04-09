Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
