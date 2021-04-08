Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.