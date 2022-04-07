 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

