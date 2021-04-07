 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

