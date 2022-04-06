 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News