This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racin…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…