For the drive home in Racine: Rain. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
