This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
