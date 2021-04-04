Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
