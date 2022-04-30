 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News