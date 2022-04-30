Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
