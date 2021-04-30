For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
