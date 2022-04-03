Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.