 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News