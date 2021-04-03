Racine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
