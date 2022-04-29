Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.