Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

