Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecas…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 1…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Racine's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, the fore…