This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
