Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.