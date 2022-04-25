Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
