 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News