Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.