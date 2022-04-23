Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.