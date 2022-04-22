 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

