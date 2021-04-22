Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.