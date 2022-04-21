 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

