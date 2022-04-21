This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Temperatures in Racine w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach…