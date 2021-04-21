 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

