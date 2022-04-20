This evening's outlook for Racine: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Temperatures in Racine w…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You …