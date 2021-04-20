Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.