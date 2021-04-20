 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News