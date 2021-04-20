For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Raci…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool temp…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The foreca…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rac…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds S…