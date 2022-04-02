Racine's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 26 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 19 degrees is today's low. I…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall nea…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. …