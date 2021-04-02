Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.