 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News