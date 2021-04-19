Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
