For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
