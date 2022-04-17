Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.