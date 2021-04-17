Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.