 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News