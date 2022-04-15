This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should se…