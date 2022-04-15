Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.