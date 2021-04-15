Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
