This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
