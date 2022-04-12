This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
