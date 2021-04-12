 Skip to main content
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

