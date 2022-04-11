 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News