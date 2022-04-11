Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.