For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
