 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News