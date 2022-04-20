A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Racine, WI
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:32:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:02:49 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 8 mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 10 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. K…
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Thi…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showin…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data p…