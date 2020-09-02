Weather roundup

Power crews were working to restore electricity across storm-devastated Louisiana, road crews were clearing debris and thousands of tarps were being distributed to patch over wrecked roofs. But Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned his state's residents Wednesday to be realistic about “the long road ahead of us” to recover from Hurricane Laura.
“There’s been an awful lot of progress made in terms of the resources being brought to bear,” the governor said at a news conference in Baton Rouge. But he added: “There’s still a very, very long way to go, however.”
More than 230,000 utility customers in Louisiana, about 11% of customers, remained without power Wednesday, six days after Laura ravaged the state, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission. That included nearly every customer in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes.
In addition to power outages, the state Health Department said more than 175,000 people faced water outages, while hundreds of thousands more had to boil their water to make it safe for use.
Edwards urged people, particularly in hardest-hit southwestern Louisiana, to follow the guidance of their local authorities on when it's safe to return home and stay there, with estimates that places like Cameron Parish could wait weeks before splintered transmission lines could be rebuilt.
That means there could be no operating grocery stores, gas stations or pharmacies for people wanting to go back to their communities.
“We do hope and expect that more people over time will be able to return home ... but practically speaking, it’s just not going to be possible until basic services are restored," the governor said.
Nineteen deaths in Louisiana and Texas have been attributed to the storm.
The number of people relying on the state for shelter ticked upward Wednesday to about 11,500 people — most of them in hotels, particularly in New Orleans. Edwards said the state believes as many as 10,000 people from Louisiana are sheltering in Texas facilities, and the state was trying to get a full accounting.
• Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 215 miles east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was moving at 16 mph and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.
• An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday as it headed to the Korean Peninsula, while another storm in the Pacific grew stronger.
Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour with higher gusts, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Japan's main southern island of Kyushu was warned of heavy rainfall, fierce winds and possible mudslides. Maysak had halted trains and knocked out power to hundreds of homes when it crossed Okinawa on Tuesday.
Hundreds of flights were canceled in South Korea ahead of Maysak, while North Korea scrambled to protect its buildings, roads and crops from the second typhoon to hit the peninsula in as many weeks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!