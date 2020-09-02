Weather roundup

That means there could be no operating grocery stores, gas stations or pharmacies for people wanting to go back to their communities.

“We do hope and expect that more people over time will be able to return home ... but practically speaking, it’s just not going to be possible until basic services are restored," the governor said.

Nineteen deaths in Louisiana and Texas have been attributed to the storm.

The number of people relying on the state for shelter ticked upward Wednesday to about 11,500 people — most of them in hotels, particularly in New Orleans. Edwards said the state believes as many as 10,000 people from Louisiana are sheltering in Texas facilities, and the state was trying to get a full accounting.

• Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 215 miles east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was moving at 16 mph and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.