'Wear a Heart - Get Some Art' returns to Spectrum through March 6

RACINE — “Wear A Heart — Get Some Art!” will be on exhibit through March 6 at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive.
Artwork based on the many aspects of love from Spectrum Gallery artists will be on display with many for sale. These artists have also created a variety of artwork including drawings, paintings, ceramics, photography and mixed media to give away to anyone wearing a heart to the gallery (one per person while supplies last). Those who don’t have a heart on their sleeve or elsewhere will be given one.
Spectrum Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.
