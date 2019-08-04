EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;6;.727;—

Washington;14;6;.700;1

Chicago;12;9;.571;3½

New York;8;13;.381;7½

Indiana;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;17;.227;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;7;.682;—

Los Angeles;12;8;.600;2

Seattle;12;10;.545;3

Phoenix;10;10;.500;4

Minnesota;10;11;.476;4½

Dallas;6;16;.273;9

Saturday's results

Indiana 86, Minnesota 75

Chicago 87, Atlanta 75

Las Vegas 75, Dallas 70<

Sunday's results

Connecticut 94, New York 79

Seattle at Los Angeles, late

Washington at Phoenix, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments