Waynes faces long recovery

Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall’s selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl. To be elected, each must receive 80% of the 48-member votes.

Basketball

Larry Demery, one of two men serving life in prison for murdering NBA star Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, will be released in three years, state officials announced Tuesday.

Demery was sentenced in 1996, along with childhood classmate Daniel Green, for the shooting death of James Jordan, who was sleeping in his car in Robeson County.

He was spared the death penalty when his attorneys argued that he did not pull the trigger and felt remorse over the crime. Demery pleaded guilty and turned state’s evidence against Green, who denied the crime and is still seeking his release.

In a short statement, the state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced it had approved Demery for a vocational and scholastic program known as MAPP, or Mutual Agreement Parole Program. His release date is set for Aug. 6, 2023.