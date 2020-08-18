Waynes faces long recovery

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes,a former standout at Kenosha Bradford High School, had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.
The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.
The Bengals released former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick after a 2-14 season and reconfigured their secondary. They also took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.
“We’ll let that process play out,” coach Zac Taylor said after practice, declining to say when Waynes might be ready to play again.
- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months. Kingsbury did not specify the injury, but the NFL Network reported that the cornerback tore a pectoral muscle during practice on Sunday.
Alford missed all of the 2019 season because of a broken leg. He played six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals prior to last year. He was expected to be the team’s other starting cornerback opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.
Alford’s absence likely means more playing time for Byron Murphy, Kevin Peterson and Chris Jones.
- Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee.
Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.
In nine seasons with the Raiders, Flores won 91 games against 56 losses (.619 percentage), including a record of 8-3 (.727) in the playoffs. His career wins total trails only Hall of Famer John Madden in franchise history.
“It seems to have lasted a lifetime,” Flores said of the nominating process, “and hopefully it will happen for real. I’m excited by it and everything.”
An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch). A member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s, Pearson played in 22 playoff games, making 68 catches and scoring eight touchdowns. The 1977 Cowboys won the championship, with Pearson leading the NFL in receiving yards (870) that season.
Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall’s selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl. To be elected, each must receive 80% of the 48-member votes.
Basketball
Larry Demery, one of two men serving life in prison for murdering NBA star Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, will be released in three years, state officials announced Tuesday.
Demery was sentenced in 1996, along with childhood classmate Daniel Green, for the shooting death of James Jordan, who was sleeping in his car in Robeson County.
He was spared the death penalty when his attorneys argued that he did not pull the trigger and felt remorse over the crime. Demery pleaded guilty and turned state’s evidence against Green, who denied the crime and is still seeking his release.
In a short statement, the state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced it had approved Demery for a vocational and scholastic program known as MAPP, or Mutual Agreement Parole Program. His release date is set for Aug. 6, 2023.
As a rule, the commission does not discuss reasons for granting parole. But Demery was sentenced under different guidelines. Convicts serving life sentences for murder are no longer eligible for parole unless their crimes were committed before Oct. 1, 1994.
James Jordan was shot on July 23, 1993.
Obituary
Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.
The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.
“After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong,” Eric Hawerchuk, one of Dale’s sons, wrote on Twitter.
A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia.
Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.
