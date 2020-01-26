Wayne Taylor obliterates Rolex 24 field without his sons

Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said the manufacturer has no current plans to move up in class with Lexus or enter prototypes with Toyota.

“We are very happy racing in the GTD Series and we intend to continue as we still have races and championships to win,” Wilson said. “We would not rule it out in the future, but at the present time we have no plans to participate.”

Busch was highly praised by his teammates, as well as team co-owner Jimmy Vasser, who said not one person in the organization had an issue with the temperamental driver.

“He impressed. I am not sure why we should be impressed. He’s a NASCAR champion. He’s won more NASCAR races in the modern day than anybody, but it takes a lot of confidence and guts to jump into a discipline that he’d never really done before and he did it with ease,” Vasser said. “He was really, really impressive. He was running times of top sports car pros.

“He’s a very serious guy, but he was a joy to have on the team and really added a lot for our people to see how a true professional works. Not that we don’t have them here, but he’s a great champion and a true champion. He came here to learn and he didn’t know and he had an open mind. Some people might come in and think they know everything. But he certainly didn’t and showed he knows quite a bit.”

